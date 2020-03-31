Inter Milan has informed Chelsea-owned wing-back, Victor Moses that he should return to Italy next week, according to reports.

The print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport said the seven players Inter granted leave to will return in the middle of next week.

Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Diego Godin, Christian Eriksen, Brozovic and Handanovic are the other non-Italian players on the Inter Milan roster, who returned to their respective countries to spend time with their families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Milan had ordered the players to return to Milan because they have to observe 14 days of self-isolation after entering the country and they are unsure when the league will resume.

Sporting activities in Italy were suspended until at least April 3 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moses had appeared in seven competitive matches for Inter Milan before the league was postponed.