By Maduka Nweke

Intercontinental Park is a world-class hub for social, economic, business, religious and recreational activities, within the Ibeju-Lekki axis after Eleko Junction. The Park falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme, a few minutes’ drive from Dangote Refinery and bordered by a cluster of five residential areas which are the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, and Intercontinental Park.

According to the Managing Director of the Park, Bukola Iluyomade, the 28 acres of land is programmed in such a way that those who would buy land and develop, those who would like us to develop for them and those who would like to buy the ones we have developed all will be accommodated.

While fielding questions on what informed the decision to go into real estate development, the Managing Director said the idea which has in pipeline and conceived in 2003 was visioned to solve the shelter needs of the people. She said that the Park will be partitioned to become a conglomerate that will have answers to every thing one would want. She said, “These include but not limited to retail outlets, recreational facilities, religious activities, educational institutions and any other one may envisage.

“It’s a reality of being part of a hub with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 20 acres (approximately 139,000 sqr. meters) of land which has in it, the Central Business District habouring the maritime school, hospitals, schools (which Holy Child has keyed into), hospitality, residential apartments, and resort centres.

“The estate guarantees to be among the best in terms of ambiance, spotlight and developmental delivery. It is conceived as an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships, and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means.

Suffice it to say that we mean business and will deliver on all projected works to be done on-site because we promise to engage the services of tested professionals who will be ready to deliver on demand whatever assignments given to them, “she said.