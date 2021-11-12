From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has approved the Outline Business Case (OBC) of the

Life Safety System, Networking, Monitoring and Dispatcher Real-Time Integration System (LSSNMDI) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and presented a Certificate of Compliance to the Minister of Interior.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while receiving the certificate disclosed that the approval of the OBC by ICRC and subsequent presentation of Certificate of Compliance by the Director General of the ICRC, Barrister Mike Ohiani to the Ministry of Interior showed that the project is bankable, reliable and of good value.

Blessing Lere-Adams, Director, Press & Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Aregbesola stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee of Life Safety System, Networking , Monitoring and Dispatcher Real-Time Integration System (LSSNMDI) and the formal presentation of the Project’s Business Case Certificate of Compliance in his office in Abuja.

“The Certificate shows the project is bankable; machine to machine and real time alert of the fire emergencies to which Federal, State and Local Government Fire Services can adopt for effective service delivery. All Fire Services can and will make the best use of this project,” the Minister stressed.

The Minister inaugurated two committees, Project Steering Committee (PSC) with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Chairman, and the Project Delivery Team (PDT) with the Permanent Secretary of Interior Ministry, Dr shuaib, Belgore as Chairman.

He charged members of the Committee to put in their best to ensure that the safety of lives and properties in terms of Fire disaster is well managed to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Belgore in his welcome address noted that the approval by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) of the Outline Business Case (OBC) of the above mentioned project of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement is a very important milestones not only to the Ministry of Interior, but to the overall developmental objectives of the nation in general.

Dr. Belgore, speaking further said “by virtue of the powers vested under the ICRC Act (2005) as Chairman of all Project Delivery Team of PPP projects of the Ministry of Interior Safety System Networking, Monitoring & Real-Life Dispatcher Integration Technology (LSSNDI)”, it will be properly managed.

The Director, Special Duties in Ministry of Interior, Mr Olufunsho Alabi in his vote of thanks appreciated the giant strides of the Minister and the Permanent Secretary in ensuring that the Interior Ministry attained its great height in terms of its mandate while also promising to put in their best as members of these dual Committee to move the projects to a successful conclusion.

Dignitaries in attendance, were the DG of ICRC, representative of the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Deputy Comptroller General Fire, Federal Service, and other important dignitaries.