From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed the Ministry’s determination and willingness to improve on the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the Ministry with a view to making up for the adverse effect experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Aregbesola stated this during the 2021 Budget Performance and 2022 Budget Defence with the House of Representative Committee on Interior at the National Assembly, Abuja, yesterday.

The Minister spoke after the presentation by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, and with the Chairman and members of the committee’s empathy, requested that the Ministry may wish to present for assistance areas where they would require help.

The Director (Press & PR),

Blessing Lere-Adams said in a statement that t he Minister, thereafter brought forward some needs among which are:

“That the Ministry needs increased provision for Monitoring and Evaluation, noting that the envelope system is not adequate, and to ensure effective and adequate supervision of all the Services under its control nation wide, the Ministry is appealing for increased funding to be able to organise an all inclusive stakeholders’ engagement across the country on the issue of internal security, especially with the recent jail attack incidences in Imo State, Kabba, Kogi State, and only recently in Abolongo, Oyo State”.

Aregbesola, also said that “the Ministry under his watch is confronting the challenge of lack of regular Stakeholders’ engagement across the country, but all of these requires huge funding that the Committee will graciously look into for improvement”.

Speaking further, the Minister said there is much need for an increased Consultancy funds from the current envelope; this is to ensure that the proposed Institute of Security is properly funded to achieve its aim of training all security officers on the basic requirements that will ensure the collective peace and tranquility in Nigeria thereby enhancing the growth of a strong economy.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore presented both the appropriations of 2021 and 2022 Budget to the House Committee on Interior chaired by Honourable Sani Zango Daura.

Dr. Belgore, said that the Ministry of Interior, is saddled with the responsibility of safety, internal security and Citizenship Integrity of the nation, which plays a vital role in ensuring that Citizens are well protected.

He also said that the “Ministry currently has nine Marriage Registries across the country, but that comparatively, this does not adequately accommodate the large crowd that needs to use the facilities, nevertheless, the Ministry already has a Presidential approval to open additional 26 Registries before year 2022 ends”.

The Permanent Secretary while responding to some issues raised by Committee members on the issue of Insurance, revealed that “some buildings at Ikoyi Marriage Registry were dilapidated and provision for more funds is urgently required for the renovation of the structure to enhance efficient operations”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the House Committee Chairman, Hon. Sani Zango Daura expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior and his team for honouring the invitation to the Budget Performance and Defence meeting, while also assuring that the Committee shall be willing to assist the Ministry in getting appropriate funding that will help it achieve its target and mandates .

In attendance were: Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Interior, the Committee members and all Directors from the Ministry.