From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

In order forestall scourge of recent vicious attacks on the nation’s custodial facilities, the federal government says it has invested in the construction of 3,000 modern capacity custodial centres in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking at second ministerial strategy retreat of the Ministry of Interior, tagged: “Developing internal security and public safety towards a five-year strategic plan for accelerated national development,” the minister, Rauf Aregbesola, also said that the target of the investment in new custodial facilities was to decongest the existing ones, ensure good living condition for inmates, and

support implementation of the NCoS Act 2019 with the goal of rehabilitating, reformation, and reintegration of inmates.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The minister, who also said that government has commenced retraining of officers to respond to the attacks on custodial facilities, added that more sophisticated weaponry are being provided for their use.

“We have invested in the construction of 3,000 modern capacity custodial centres in each of the six geo-political zones.

Construction is almost at completion stages in Janguza, Kano state (85 percent completion) and will be completed by April, 2022 Karshi, in FCT is (65percent completion) and Bori, in Rivers state (40 percent completion)”.

Aregbesola, who said that Nigeria is in extraordinary times as a nation, added that, “We are tracking the criminals who attacked our facilities and also re-arresting many of the fleeing inmates. We won’t rest until all of them have been brought back to custody.

“If you are an ardent follower of the news, you will see that it is common place to read news of different numbers of inmates being re-arrested through the help of sister security agencies and a special task force set up for this purpose. Leveraging technology, the foot-prints of escapee inmates are being tracked, so our citizens can be rest assured of their security.

“We remain focused and primed to solve the challenges we face, part of which this retreat will help us deliver more solutions for”.

“We have captured the biometrics of all inmates while the dreadful Covid-19 virus has been kept out of our custodial facilities to date. This is a monumental feat of global acclaim.

“We are facing unique challenges that will define how we live moving

forward. As a result, there is no shortage of work to be done, or responsibilities to bear. The Federal Government is rising up to the new challenge posed by these attacks”.

The minister also used the occasion to charge top management staff of both the ministry and its para-military agencies, responsible for formulating and implementing policies and programmes in their respective organizations, saying that the purpose of the retreat was to provide a congenial environment to brainstorm on the ways and means of putting in place measures and strategies that would ensure internal security and public safety of the citizenry.

“We, therefore, have the responsibility of forging the path towards effective achievement of Mr. President’s mandate on Nigeria’s internal security. At the

back of our mind, we must never forget, above all things, that our main purpose is to serve the people”.

The retreat was attended by officers and men of all paramilitary agencies in the ministry.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .