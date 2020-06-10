Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has warned medical and dental practitioners on the provisional register who are employed as House Officers (Interns), not to engage themselves in labour related activities nor join in any form of industrial actions that could disrupt their activities.

The Council, with reference to some sections of MDCN Act, reminded the intern doctors that embarking on such strike could lead to repeating of the posting(s) afresh without remuneration.

The Council Registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, advised to avoid participating in activities like industrial actions that could lead to interruption in their postings.

He, equally, asked them to note that provisional registration does not guarantee automatic admittance to the full register, as full registration is granted only on satisfactory completion of internship training.

The Council, thus advised Chief Medical Directors, Medical Directors and Medical Superintendents to note their responsibilities and ensure that all doctors, over whom they have administrative charge, abide by extant regulations particularly sections 1(2c), 8, 11, 12 of MDCN Act; the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria (2008 Ed); and Guidelines on Registration.

He highlighted that the sections stipulated that provisional registration is for the purpose of enabling young doctors undertake internship training in an approved hospital under the supervision of registered specialists. It is expected that on employment, interns should complete their postings within 12 calendar months.

“During the internship, doctors and dentists are required to undertake 12 weeks uninterrupted postings in each of Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Paediatrics and other relevant specialties for dentistry.

“Any interruption for any reason, including embarking on strike actions, during any of the postings, will not be condoned and should be reported immediately to the Chief Medical Director, Medical Director or Medical Superintendent of the internship training Institution.

“Additionally, section 2d paragraph (iii) of Guidelines on Registration (2003 ed.) prescribed that a supervising doctor who fails in his duties in this regard is liable to proceedings being commenced against him at the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal if his misdeed in the matter is brought to the notice of Council.”