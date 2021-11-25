When very important and sensitive national issues surfaces for critical analytical comment, the issue boadering on national security usually tops the chat for discussion in columns as this. Such issues must have very serious internal implications and demands critical attention because of their national importance.

So last week, when many urgent national issues cropped up and there was need for rearrangement of these security issues according to their national importance.

The hellish activities of the bandits, that has become a broken bone in Nigerian throat were still raging and kidnapping in Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states assuming a more dangerous dimension, despite the unending presidential rhetorics around banditry and the promised elimination of perpetrators of banditry. Many believe that all the presidential promises can be likened to the story of the proverbial tortoise who went about warning his relatives to always revenge whenever their in-laws shows up but usually feign ignorance when there is an attack. Unfortunately, as we are about stepping into the Christmas celebration, the fear of increased kidnapping may not abate .

Even at that, it was a surprising development to hear that the justice Doris Okuwobi, judicial panel set up by the Lagos State Government, got leaked and before it was confirmed, the report had gone viral on the social media. Reason for this, is not far fetched as the incident affected Nigerian youths who incidentally controls the social media space.

Even when the government promised of officially releasing the white paper in the next two weeks. According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, a “white paper” would be published within the next two weeks adding. “This process will help us start the very difficult process of proper reconciliation, restitution, bringing together of anyone affected,”

The leaked panel report had elicited various degrees of volitile comments from those in government and other critical stakeholders including international observers. Interestingly, someone also decried the absence of compensation for policemen killed during the #endsars siege.

As the world awaits the promised government “white paper” it is expedient for the new panel that would script the white paper, to be admonished with the holy scripture passage in the book of Saint James Chapter1 verse 5, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.

But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” Meanwhile, the disclosure by the Chairman of Kurmi Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Amamzalla John Danladi Joseph, disclosed the invasion of his local government by Cameroonian soldiers who allegedly claimed to be searching for Ambazonian agitators who fled Cameroon in the heat of their clash and taking refuge in some communities in the state. Reports further added that the Cameroonian soldiers were intimidating the people of Mairogo and Tosso villages . This invasion was also reinstated by the Nigeria Senate and sequel to the disclosure, the local government visited the area in the company of the commanding officer in charge of the Nigeria Army 93 Battalion in Takum local council area of the state at the instance of the state governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku. That the Cameroonian soldiers were infringing on Nigeria boader, thereby creating what is known as “ External Aggression” is a serious cause for concern.

More worrisome is the fact that this is not the first invasion of Nigeria boarder villages by Cameroonian soldiers. Every country’s boader have imaginary demacation and these boundaries are recognized internationally and this is why the United Nation expects nations to respect the territorial boarder of every country.

Recent infighting in Cameroon between the Southern and Northern parts of the country, several local councils along the border states have being playing host to refugees from the country.

Local councils presently observed to be playing host to refugees are Takum, Ussa, Kurmi, and Sardauna, among others. These fleeing agitators are the reason for the territorial invasion and consequent aggression by the Cameroonian soldiers. Such should no longer be tolerated.

The Bakassi scar is still very evident. History is replete with such insensitive aggression. No wonder ,the Nigerian THE Senate Wednesday said that the Sovereignty of Nigeria as a country is under threat, saying that Manga community in Takum local government area of Taraba State, North East geo- political zone has been attacked by Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon.

When the Nigerian soldiers rooted out the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest and many of them escaped into neighboring countries like Chad and Niger republic, the Nigerian soldiers never invaded these countries in search of these fleeing terrorists who are internationally considered as world enemy .

So, for the Cameroonian soldiers to flout international law and contemptuously invade Nigerian boarder villages inside Nigerian territory, with the flimsy excuse of searching for fleeing Ambazonian agitators should not be accepted. It is simply “an external aggression”.

If they were ordinary civilians who have been turned into refugees sequel to the raging civil war following the quest for self independence by some sections of the country, then the international law guarantee them safety not the soldiers, except they have surrendered.

The invasion of the local government by the Cameroonian soldiers, is a clear indication that Nigeria soldiers hands are full, engaged in many internal aggression from herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, internal elections, internal road blocks, internal agitators like the lndegenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and other internal security issues. Could these be the hidden reason that could have embolden the Cameroonian soldiers to invade Nigerian territory? Were they trying to test the water and flex military muscle with Nigerian soldiers?

When the Lion is overwhelmed with many activities, even an inconsequential four legged animal like the he -goat that strayed into its space of jurisdiction would start behaving funny, even venturing to play with its beard. Nigeria should wake up from slumber and protect every of its citizens.

Reports have it that many innocent Nigerians are languishing in prisons in Cameron. Also, the security agencies in Cameron are rather very hostile to Nigerians. Should a thourough study be carried out in all the African states, it would baffle the government to know that hundreds of innocent Nigerians are languishing in prisons for no offense, all because their country cares less about their whereabouts , yet they have a President.

