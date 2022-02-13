From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has lamented the mass exodus of its members to other political parties as a result of the lingering internal impasse.

National Chairman of a faction of the party, Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, and announced the formation of a national reconciliation committee to reunite aggressed members.

“Every member of SDP will feel very sad by this information that because of threat, intimidation, and impunity, all our elective members have left the party.

“But I want to assure that because of this national reconciliation committee that we have put in place, we are going to get our members back. We are going to get Nigerians back. We are going to reposition this party to win elections in Nigeria,” Isiaq said.

He said that the national reconciliation committee comprising respected party men and women from all the geo-political zones would soon start work.

He added that the party had filed a case at the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/75/2022, to seek a restraining order against the former acting national chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye, and the former national secretary, Shehu, Musa Gabam, to stop parading themselves as acting national chairman and national secretary respectively and to handover all party properties in their possession to the new leaders of the party.