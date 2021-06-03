From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore at the instance of the Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has inaugurated a taskforce to kick-start the ‘Presidential Deliverables’ handed over to the Ministry to strengthen internal security in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Belgore disclosed this during a Ministerial Alignment Meeting with the delivery team from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), led by Umaru Abu in the Ministry, in Abuja yesterday.

He said the Committee which will be chaired by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) in the Ministry, Mr. Kabiru Ayuba, will consist of the representatives of the four Services under the Ministry and other relevant officers that would be inaugurated, noting that they will work in collaboration with the team from the OSGF to actualise the Presidential mandate assigned to the Minister.

In a statement signed by Towoju, Raphael B.

For the Director (Press), the Permanent Secretary on behalf of the Minister assured that the Ministry would provide conducive atmosphere for the Task Force to carry out its assignment.

Dr. Belgore, who decried the rate at which young people now renounced their citizenship of Nigeria as alarming, called on the members of the Task Force to ensure they work with Citizenship and Business Department of the Ministry that handle Expatriate Quota so as to engage the youths in more productive ventures that will dissuade them from looking for greener pastures outside the shores of the country.

Among the Presidential Deliverables given to the Minister for the Ministry to achieve from 2019 – 2023 includes: “Development of a framework to ease tourist visa requirements, and Review the recruitment, deployment and training of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (CSCDC) to optimize its contribution to National Security”.

Others are: “Implement a Correctional Service rehabilitation plan and work with relevant agencies towards the decongestion of the Nigerian Correctional Centers; Actively collaborate with the private sector to create a large number of well-paying jobs for Nigerian youths; Undertake conflict prevention and build peace through medication and mitigation measures and activities; Ensure timely processing of business permits for those coming to the country to establish business in Nigeria; Full automation of services in the Ministry and its Agencies”, among others.