Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A member of Board of Trustees and member, National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo, has said that his party lost the Edo State governorship election at the weekend as a result of internal wrangling in the party.

Apugo, who was reacting to the outcome of the election in a phone chat in Umuahia, said it was regrettable that the APC had lost an election it could have won convincingly if not for avoidable internal squabbles.

‘Edo state was APC until few months ago when the Governor and his supporters decamped as a result of internal wrangling, which some of us think was unnecessary in the first place,’ Apugo said.

Apugo advised the leadership of the APC to learn lessons from the party’s defeat in the Edo State election.

He, however, expressed optimism that the APC, whose leadership had been rejiged, would win Ondo and other States in subsequent elections, saying the future is bright for the party.

‘I think that enough lessons should have been learnt from what happened in Edo State last weekend when APC threw away a State that was in her firm grip, but we are putting that behind us.

‘We are putting what happened in Edo behind us and APC is definitely going to win Ondo and other States in subsequent elections, more so when new blood has been injected into the leadership of the party.’

Apugo, expressing satisfaction about the inroads the party is making in the South East, counted Abia as one of the States that would be under APC control by 2023.

He called on all members of the party across the country to close ranks to ensure the gains the APC made in 2015 through 2019 is maintained in future elections.