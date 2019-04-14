Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The 19 northern state chapters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the body have expressed dismay over the internal wrangling rocking its leadership following the recent visit of the national body of the association to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

They noted that the crisis, if not carefully handled, might destroy the unity of the association and pit members against the national leadership of the Christian body.

To this end, the northern CAN urged all Christian clerics and members to join hands in fighting insecurity that is presently threatening the lives and property of people in the region, rather than engage in bickering that may tear Christians apart.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Northern CAN Public Relations Officer (PRO), Reverend Joseph Hayab, the said, it is sad to note that at a time when Christians need unity and love, for progress, some few elements do not seem to want to allow CAN to focus on the security challenges the nation is facing today”.

“One of such distractions is from different views about the visit of CAN to President Buhari, but what we do know is that the meeting was not planned without consultations.

“Christians must come together to pray and work to address the killings and security challenges in our country. We are calling on every true lover of the church to champion what will unite and not what will destroy the church.”

“As to whether CAN consulted or not, we need to wait for explanation from the CAN President which should come during next CAN NEC meeting

Without giving a benefit of the doubt, it is sad that some have gone to media houses using the names of prominent elders to propagate falsehood, creating an impression that there was a crack in CAN.

“The truth, however, is that the rumour peddlers do realise that some of us from the North are familiar with the elders whom they claim to have spoken against CAN’s visit to the President.

“The visit by CAN leaders to Buhari received the blessing of Northern CAN and our chairman was there with the national leadership of CAN who paid solidarity visit on him in Abuja.

“If anyone has any problems with Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle, the CAN President, or the leadership of CAN, such should go in person to inquire from, or confront them and stop misleading the not so informed.”

“Many of us Christians in northern Nigeria who are active in CAN as stakeholders wish to categorically disassociate ourselves from the self-paraded champions of Christianity using our name and image whereas the truth is that their aim is to destroy the name of CAN for the sake of their stomachs.

“Nigerian Christians are wise and mature to recognise the differences between fighting for the church and settling scores with the persons in the leadership of CAN. Their new game is to call anyone who refuses to do their biddings the enemy of the church whereas they are the real destroyers of the church.

“Since CAN elections were yet to hold neither has the electoral college been inaugurated, anyone who goes public to say that CAN will have a new leader in July misleads the public and that is unfortunate. The calibre of the persons in the electoral college are not ‘cash and carry people’ so cannot be cajoled.

Given that it is God who knows who and what will transpire between now and July, God will choose for CAN leaders that will lead her.”