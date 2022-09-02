Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the current internal wrangling won’t affect the party’s chances at the 2023 General Elections.

Ologunagba stated this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja, saying that misunderstanding would soon be resolved.

He said that the party was working toward unveiling its national campaign council for 2023 presidential election.

“The PDP is alive. We are active and we are working hard on our mission statement.

“We are working on our campaign council, in a couple of days it will be unveiled for the people to see.

“Irrespective of what we are reading in the newspaper, I can tell you that PDP is firm and ready for the 2023 general elections.

“We tell our members and Nigerians that the PDP is here and the darkness is going and the countdown has started,” Ologunagba said.

He said that in spite of the internal wrangling, all party members and leaders were committed to addressing Nigeria’s challenges including that of the economy, security, ASUU and others.

“The key is this, the entire members of this party, leaders and stakeholders agreed on one issue, that Nigeria is the main issue and that we must rescue the country.

“We all agreed on this issue, including Gov. Nyesom Wike who we considered as an important member of this party,” he said.

Ologunagba added that the party respected the views and contributions of all Nigerians on achieving its mission.

He also said that the mass defection of politicians from other parties to PDP was a pointer to the fact that it was connected to the masses.

“In the last four months you have witnessed a lot of defection into PDP which shows our connection with the people and you saw the impacts on recent elections.

“Our membership is growing and people are connecting with us.

“What this signifies is that the PDP is alive to its responsibilities to Nigerians and we are focused on the mission to rescue Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)