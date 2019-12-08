Former Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has revealed that he asked Fikayo Tomori to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria before he became cap-tied to England.

Both Tomori and Omeruo were part of Chelsea loan army last season and frequently exchanged messages via WhatsApp.

The Super Eagles star completed a permanent switch to CD Leganes in the summer, while Tomori was brought into the first team fold by manager Frank Lampard after Chelsea were slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA, which was reduced to one window by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The one-cap England international has grown in leaps and bounds since returning to Stamford Bridge after successful loan spells at Hull City and Derby County.

Speaking to The Sun UK, Omeruo explained: ‘’Tomori was a bit younger, but he has really improved a lot. Unfortunately, for him he chose England. I wanted him to play for Nigeria!

‘’(The WhatsApp messages) were good, the boys could catch up and share videos whenever a player made it into team of the week or was man of the match. That was a good connection.’’

Tomori is the third Chelsea player of Nigerian decent now cap-tied to England, after Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham.