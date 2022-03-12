The maiden edition of International Art Fair, Abuja will hold on March 17, 2022 at the Amphi Theatre space, Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja. It will feature selected art works from private galleries and foreign embassies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The exhibition will remain open to the public till March 23, 2022. .

The event is a collaboration between National Gallery of Art (NGA) and the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA). The galleries are expected to showcase outstanding art works that best portray their essence and standing in the Nigerian art space. Some of the galleries that will feature art works at the Fair are: Nike Art Gallery, The Matrix Galleria, Orisun Art Centre, Creative Art & Visual Imagery Centre (CAVIC), Bureau de Kreativity Gallery, House 33 and Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN) among others. The International Art Fair is the culmination of a series of Art Fairs initiated by NGA to display art works from different parts of the country for the public to view, appreciate and ultimately buy. Art Fair Lagos (December 7, 2021-January 30, 2022) for instance, featured the drawings and prints of master artists; Art Fair Jos (January 27-February 3, 2022), a collaboration with the University of Jos, showcased art works of students and lecturers of the Department of Fine & Applied Arts while Art Fair Enugu (Feb 17-24, 2022) in collaboration with Institute of Management & Technology (IMT), Enugu displayed the art works of four generations of graduates of the Art School.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .