Mr Ekos Akpokabayen, Chief Investment Officer, Ovid Capita, says an international Banker, Adham Akber, has joined the company to promote investment in Nigeria and Africa.

Ovid is a private equity and investment company based in the U. K. with the aim of driving investment into Africa.

The company recently acquired 3,900 hectares of land in Osolu area of Lagos State to build Eco City.

Akpokabayen said that Eco City would have a resort, a power plant, community centre and hospital.

“The first phase of the project is dredging of 100 hectares and we want to complete 600 hecatres in five years.

“We want investors to come in and be part of the project,’’ Akpokabayen, a Nigerian South African-based businessman, told the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg.

He said that Akber had worked with the Bank of Bahrain and the Institute of Banking in Bahrain.

“He has joined the company as an investor associate. Akber has monitored our progress through a leading platform where we posted the places we have been to and our projects.

“He became very interested in our company and we invited him because of his experience. He has worked in Bahrain and in the Middle East and with an experience of more than 17 years in the financial industry,” he said.

Akpokabayen said Ovid Capita was inspired to accept Akber because he believed in sustainable and impactful development in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are glad that he has joined the company as an investor associate and he promised to give his best to achieve our goals.

“We also believe that Akber`s experience and contacts will assist drive the desired investment into Nigeria and Africa for the successful implementation of our programmes,’’ he said. (NAN)