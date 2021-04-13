International Breweries Plc (IB Plc.) a proud part of the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev, recently released its first Sustainability Report, which discloses the giant beverage maker’s impact and stewardship on the economy, society and the environment.

Themed “Driving Sustainability for a Better World,” the report is a reflection of the transformational journey of the organisation, highlighting its commitments, progress, challenges and opportunities in 2019.

It also communicates International Breweries’ impac, positive/negative, and, ultimately, contributions to building a sustainable society.

Speaking on the publication of the report, Hugo Rocha, managing director, International Breweries Plc., said the initiative showcases the company’s commitment to running the business responsibly, focusing on the triple-bottom line approach.

“More than just profit, we are dedicated to entrenching sustainability in our operations and ensuring that our activities positively impact our stakeholders. Our success is hinged on our commitment to our core vision of Bringing People Together for a Better World, our agile business model, core values in our 10 Principles, leadership, and strong corporate governance,” he said.

The report has been prepared following the Global Reporting Initiative standards, one of the most widely used and acceptable sustainability reporting frameworks in the global business community.

Its disclosures are also guided by the requirements of other frameworks on sustainability such as the United Nations Global Compact, the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Nigerian Stock Exchange Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines. The reporting scope primarily covers brewing activities across the company’s four plants in Anambra, Ogun, Osun and Rivers states, including its head office in Lagos State and other states of the federation where the company extends its impact.