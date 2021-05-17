As part of its commitment to bringing people together for a better world and its objective of delivering impactful, developmental and sustainable projects, proud makers of Trophy, Budweiser and Hero premium lagers, International Breweries Plc, a proud part of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev), with over 400 beer brands and its social investment arm, International Breweries Foundation, launched the 6th edition of its Kickstart entrepreneurship programme recently.

The initiative is targeted at enterprise growth and development for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35.

During a media briefing to update the public on the process of this year’s edition, Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha expressed delight that the Kickstart Initiative had evolved from the regional programme it used to be, to an inclusive national programme that reaches the six geopolitical zones and 36 states of Nigeria.

“Over the years, we have held the conviction that the energy, zeal, and brilliance of the youths of Nigeria who constitute about 70 percent of the total population should be tapped and channelled to productive use. This is the logic behind Kickstart – to promote a culture of entrepreneurship among young people through training, provision of capital and mentorship,” Rocha said.