Christian Agadibe

Key stakeholders will on Thursday, April 25 converge on Abuja to discuss innovations towards improving the nation’s education sector.

The event tagged “2019 National Conference for Students, Teachers and Educational Institutions,” will have renowned educationists, Prof. Emmanuel Osinem of the Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Dr. Katrina Korb of the Department of Education Foundation, University of Jos, as keynote speakers.

A statement by the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK, organisers of the event, stated that the programme would hold at Educators’ House, Abuja.

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, UK, is an accredited professional body in the UK aimed at fostering quality education globally, especially in Africa, through teachers who are directly involved in training and academic activities.

The event with the theme “Innovative Teaching Strategies,” will assemble local and international professionals during the deliberations.