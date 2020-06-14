We noted last week that the conspiracy against blacks in the world is merely the extension of the conspiracy against Africa, particularly Nigeria, that has the largest concentration of black people on earth.

Knowing the potentials of Nigeria to become a super power nation after independence and its penchant towards liberating Africa, the conspiracy against Nigeria has been intense from the onset. The Whites around the world noted that Nigeria, though located in West Africa, was a front line State in the fight against colonization in most of African countries and particularly against apartheid in Southern Africa. They know that Nigeria’s greatness will boost the pride and confidence of the black man around the world and Nigeria remaining as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign country under God will ensure this greatness, so they have been working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria becomes divided. They have predicted many times that Nigeria will break up but by divine providence, Nigeria is still together. Nigeria has survived many coups, a civil war, June 12 cancellation and so on. On the occasion of the celebration of June 12, I congratulate Nigerians and wish them happy democracy day anniversary. May God continue to keep us one in lines with the freedom, equity and equality which Nigerians established on June 12.

Recently, the USA banned Nigerians from travelling to America on spurious charges. It accused Nigerians of coming to America and end up illegally staying in the US; That Nigeria does not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics; Nigeria does not adequately share public-safety and terrorism-related information which is necessary for the protection of the national security and public safety of the United States; Nigeria also presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States. The Department of States in US even released a more damming report about Nigeria. It pointed out that in response to Boko Haram violent attacks and at times to crime and insecurity in general, “security services perpetrated extrajudicial killings, and engaged in torture, rape, arbitrary detention, mistreatment of detainees, and destruction of property”.

In 2001, a group of terrorists hijacked four-passenger planes and attacked the US world trade centre, pentagon, killing thousands of Americans. America responded swiftly. It launched a war against Afghanistan from where the attack came. It also attacked Iraq, from where no attacks came. It destroyed the whole of Iraq on the spurious excuse that Sadam Hussein accumulated weapons of mass destruction which has already been proven wrong. According to Wikipedia, “during the war in Iraq that began in March 2003, personnel of the United States Army and the Central Intelligence Agency committed a series of human rights violations against detainees in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. These violations included physical and sexual abuse, torture, rape, sodomy, and murder”. Also, the US ensured that the captured terrorists were held without trial all through their detention. They created a military prison at Guantanamo Bay detention camp where they held the captured terrorists indefinitely without trial. They did this because they discovered that more than 80% of captured terrorists return back to terrorism after being released from prison. ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a former member of Al-Queda once arrested in Iraq and released after going through “reformation”. He later formed and carried out a more deadly terrorist group called ISIS, which is now destabilising the whole world including Nigeria. US also deployed its special forces to extra judicially kill Osama Bin Laden, and Qasem Soleimani because it believes that these men pose great dangers to the security of its citizens. It would not allow the members of its security agencies to be tried by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

It is obvious that US is guilty, even more, in all the accusations it is making against Nigeria. This means that there is more to those accusations that meets the eyes. Nigeria has never been known to be a state sponsor of terrorism. It has never exported terrorism to any country. Nigerians in US have discharged themselves creditably in all professional fields of endeavour with only a few yahoo yahoo bad eggs. Rather than US assisting Nigeria in its arduous task of fighting terrorism, it is attacking Nigeria in its efforts to fight terrorism. It even refused to sell military equipments, at a certain time, to Nigeria to enable it fight Boko Haram, prompting Nigeria to patronize black market for this purchase. This is pure conspiracy against Nigeria to bring down the power house of Africa.

This conspiracy is more pronounced in the current case of Akinwunmi Ayodeji Adesina, formerly Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the 8th elected President of the African Development Bank Group. He was elected to the position on May 28, 2015 by the Bank’s Board of Governors at its annual meeting in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. He distinguished himself when he was the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development both in style and achievements. The Nigerian youths, who hitherto looked at agriculture as the job for the poor and rag tagged, now see it as the job for the rich and bow tied. When elected President of AFDB, he took the bank to the next level. Under his leadership the bank aligned its financing and operations to help accelerate agenda 2063 and the High 5 agenda of the Bank which are to light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. In summary, in less than five years, the Bank’s investments have benefited and impacted a total of 333 million Africans. For these achievements, all 55 African countries endorsed him for re-election for his second term as the sole candidate for President of the AFDB.

But for daring to industrialize Africa, through ensuring that Africa improves on its raw materials and becomes a net exporter of manufactured goods rather than slavishly importing everything it needs from advanced countries, he attracted the ire of the slave masters who intend to continue kneeling on our necks until they suffocate us. On the verge of his re-election as President of the Bank, purported whistleblowers “trumped” up 16-count allegations of fraud against him, without facts, evidence or documents. The Chairman of the Board of Governors and Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors exonerated him of all the charges in accordance with the rules of the Bank. Yet United States rejected this acquittal and insists on going outside the rules, laws, procedures and governance systems of the Bank to nail the AFDB President. It appears that when it concerns Africa and the Blacks, the rule of law doesn’t matter, what matters is jungle justice. The Whites must note that they should either respect the existence and advancement of blacks in this modern times and remove their knees on their necks or expect the Blacks’ resistance for survival. As Robert Nester Marley, the famous reggae star, puts it, “until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another race inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war.” However, Let us not be naive to think that the backwardness of the Blacks is wholly a function of the actions of the Whites and advanced countries. Unfortunately, the foreign countries that are conspiring against Blacks and Nigeria are doing so in conjunction with their local collaborators and saboteurs. We will dwell majorly on these collaborators and prospects for solutions in next week’s edition.