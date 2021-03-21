(NAN)

A civil rights organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), has urged Nigerian youths to shun hard drugs and strive to be happy.

Toyin Raheem, the Chairman of CACOBAG in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, to commemorate the 2021 International Day of Happiness, said the end result of the use of hard drugs was sadness.

NAN reports that the International Day of Happiness is observed every March 20 globally, to highlight the importance of happiness in the lives of people.

The 2021 theme is “Happiness For All, Forever”.

Raheem said: “As we celebrate Happiness Day, we must all be determined to shun all vices, actions and activities that destroy humanity and make people sad.

“Money made through drug pushing and peddling is ill-gotten that has rendered the lives of many Nigerians useless.

“The importance of happiness in our lives cannot be over-emphasised but drug abuse causes sadness and has to be eradicated to have everlasting joy in Nigeria.

“As the world celebrates Happiness Day, let us strive to be happy and contribute to the happiness of people around us,” he said.

The chairman urged Nigerians to work with the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight to eradicate the menace of hard drugs ravaging the country.

“As Nigerians, we must all support the new Executive Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), to win the war against peddlers of drugs in our society.

“It is not an overstatement to say every crime in Nigeria could be traced to drug abuse and hard drugs and the effects of hard drugs bring sadness and pains.

“Corruption, murder, banditry, armed robbery and even money laundering can all be linked to hard drugs, in one way or the other, besides bringing sadness to the people.

“No happiness can be derived if the lives of others are jeopardised, so let’s shun hard drugs and drug abuse,” he advised.