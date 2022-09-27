From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Nigeria, has carried out a rally to create awareness on the need to end all forms of discrimination against women.

Taking her members on a visit to some women groups who converged at Ossissa, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State during the rally, the national coordinator of WANEP Nigeria – Chief Mrs. Bridget Osakwe said the theme of this year’s International Day of Peace is “End Racism, Build Peace”

While emphasising that it was time to end all forms of discrimination against women, Chief Mrs. Bridget Osakwe said empowering women groups would go a long way in eradicating such discrimination.

“Women groups are being developed and empowered to ensure they are not being discriminated against when it comes to issues concerning decision making, peace, and security.

“I’m looking forward to engaging the young girls in order to build their capacity as it regards decision making, peace, and security. This will help to raise community of peace builders amongst girls and young women. We have been in the business of building peace actors and we’ll not relent”, said WANEP national coordinator.

Mrs. Nwachukwu Augustina, President of United Women Peacebuilders Network, in her remark, thanked WANEP for the various empowerment programmes they have brought to the women of Delta State.

She maintained that the group which is geared towards increasing community participation of women, has 16 groups registered under the network.

Of the 16 groups, she also said, seven (7) have registered as coorperative societies. She called on the young women amongst them to emulate the older ones in order to promote peace in their communities.

On her part, WANEP’s Head of Programme- Mrs. Patience Ikpe Obaulo urged the women groups to engage in their communities activities that promote peace. She said she was happy to see young women amongst them, and assured that trainings shall be done for them.

Also speaking, the Edo State Coordinator of WANEP- Mrs. Agatha Osieke, Esq. urged the women groups to leverage the opportunites offered by some peacebuilding organisations/institutions online. She said there are plethora of free online courses in the area of peacebuilding, mediation, conflict resolution and management, among others.

Speaking on eradication of fear from women folk, the Delta State focal person of Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), Dr. Mrs. Rachael Nisan-Ripped urged group leaders to embark on programmes that will help empower the women educationally, socially, and financially.

She said this is the only way the women can be emancipated from the shackles of fear and thanked WANEP for the role they have played in empowering women all over Nigeria.

There was peace-march round strategic locations of Ossissa in a bid to creating awareness about the International Day of Peace celebration.

The UN General Assembly has declared 21 September 21 each year, the International Day of Peace and it is a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire where there is conflict.