Youths and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has urged Nigerian athletes to keep hope alive on the occasion of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dare said: “On this historic day of the celebration of the United Nations International Day of Sports Development and Peace which is celebrated soberly due to the COVID-19 scourge, I urge all our sports men and women to remain steadfast, strong and to keep hope alive. As athletes, you remain the beacon of hope to unite Nigerians to commemorate the United Nations International Day of Sports and Peace.

“We must use sports to foster peace, unity and lend support to those that are down. As sportsmen and women, you must take up the symbolic role of lifting the spirit of our fellow countrymen and women. Despite the experience the world is going through, we must not allow our spirit of unity, love, care for each other to wane. In our little corners, let us celebrate by getting active through exercises in our homes, a walk in the park and encouraging each other to stay safe. When we stay together, we win together. In the spirit of sportsmanship, we must never give up the fight against the spread of COVID-19. This fleeting, sober moment for sports, business, social, and economic meltdown will pass and we shall emerge victorious.”

Dare then affirmed that the role of sports in global unity is crucial. “Sports remains the most powerful tool that unites the world during peace and war and this experience would only strengthen our resolve to win always,” the minister said.