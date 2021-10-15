From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Xploit Consulting Limited, with support from Access Bank Plc, has donated learning materials, school uniforms and sanitary pads to schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in commenmoration of the international girl child day.

The principal partner, Xploits Consulting, Dr Tayo Taiwo who who spoke Director Communications, Mrs Grace Taiwo said that 11th October every year has been set aside to celebrate the girl child.

She advised the girls to face their studies as it is another opportunity for them to prepare for their future, adding that educated mothers produce healthier economy.

Speaking further she said the project was supported by Access bank as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) where funds and resources are channeled, to impact people’s live positively.

She implored the girls to make sure they remain in school and not go back to the streets.

Appreciating the gesture, the principal Government Secondary School, Giris Gwagwalada, Mr Emmanuel Agbebaku on behalf of the other principals thanked Xploits Consulting and Access Bank plc for the gifts.

Miss Victoria Friday responding on behalf of the recipients appreciated Access Bank plc for coming to the aid by ensuring they remained in school and promised that they would make proper use of this opportunity given to them.

Schools visited were Junior Secondary School, Gwarimpa, Abuja

Junior Secondary School kwali, central, kwali, Government Secondary School, Girls, Gwagwalada.150 girls ( 50 from each school) were attended to.Items given out: Exercise book, pen, pencil, eraser, back pack, sanitary pads and school uniforms.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .