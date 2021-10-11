From Sylvanus, Viashima, Jalingo

As the world marks the International Day for the Girl Child, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, Prof Joseph Albasu Kunini, has called for more deliberate efforts to project children and prepare them to face adulthood.

The Speaker, who spoke while interacting with journalists, said that a lot of children are made to go through experiences that cause them deep traumas that sometimes affect their ability to fulfil their full potentials.

Kunini said that insurgency and other security challenges that have forced a lot of children from their homes into camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has further exposed children especially the girl child to dangerous situations.

“As you are all aware, today is set aside for all humanity to celebrate the girl child and to meditate on how to better their lives. This year, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the insurgency and banditry as well as other security challenges bedevilling the country have added even more to the vulnerability of the Nigerian girl child.

“It is therefore imperative that we all step up deliberate and concerted efforts to ensure the protection of the girls staying in IDP camps, those who are out of school, those who are still in the hands of kidnappers and those recovering from the traumatic experiences of ethnic crisis and other challenges.

“Governments at all levels and indeed, all well-meaning people must put all hands on deck to ensure that we plan a better future for our children. As a Legislature, we must continue to come up with legislation and collaborate with the relevant bodies to make sure that the future of our children is not jeopardized.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again call on the Civil Society Organization and other foundations as well as well to do individuals and groups to reach out without hesitation to address the plight of the girl child, even as we wish them a happy Day commemoration,” Kunini said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .