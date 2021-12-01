From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ten para-soccer teams across the country participating in a soccer competition to mark International Disability Day will smile home with a N3 million prize money reward.

The coordinator of the tournament, Misbahu Lawan Didi, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said that they are making arrangements to ensure that every participating team gets the monetary reward.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate the International Day for People Living with Disability. The Para-soccer Federation of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disability, including some partners are organising this great event.

“As you all know, the United Nations set aside every December 3 as a day for every disability and I think we are celebrating our day.

“In this year’s edition, 10 teams across the country are participating. And on the prices for the participating teams in this year’s event, we are proposing that N1 million will be shared among the teams that first best and runners-up, but I am talking to the Executive Secretary of the Commission to ensure we give the same price to every team so that everybody will be the winner regardless of which team that finished best or comes last.

“You know that for the past eight years we have been in partnership with Rotary for the World Polio Day Para-soccer tournament and we are celebrating the declaration of Nigeria as a polio-free country. It shows that our advocacy over the years has been achieved. For some reason we have to step down this year’s polio day event because Nigeria is no longer a polio-endemic country,” he noted.

On the challenges facing them, he said: “I can tell you that the physically challenged persons in Nigeria do not have one because President Muhammadu Buhari has done very well by appointing two special assistants.”

“Today, the Speaker and the Minister of Humanitarian have also appointed Persons with Disability as Special Advisers. Our Bill has also been signed into law and the Commission headed by Person with Disability,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .