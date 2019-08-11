Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, has said international drug cartels are taking advantage of the bravery of Nigerians to traffic drugs to Indonesia.

Harahap’s disclosure followed a series of execution of Nigerians in Indonesia in recent time for trafficking in drugs.

The envoy also said investigations have revealed that drugs trafficked to Indonesia by Nigerians did not emanate from Nigeria.

Harahap who spoke with our correespondent during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his residence in Abuja, added that as a result of the bravery of Nigerians, international drug cartels were using Nigerians as couriers to convey drugs to Indonesia.

Harahap said: “Actually, we don’t have any drug from Nigeria. But some Nigerians are being used by other nations as drug couriers. It is like they are sent from one country like couriers.

“I tried to follow them to investigate the problem with Nigerians, but only a few people. Probably they need money or they need to live in the wrong way. So, some would like to be drug couriers.

“You know around the world, a lot of people know that Nigerians are very brave, brave, brave people. When I was a military observer in the United Nations Mission in Bosnia, I had a lot of friends from African military. The Africans said that Nigerians are very brave. That is why I have a lot of Nigerian friends. I know they are very brave and also get along with, and very close to their friends. It is very good.”

Asked why there hasn’t been execution of Nigerian drug traffickers lately by the Indonesian government, Harahap further said the numbers of traffickers, including those on death, roll had reduced.

The envoy, however, maintained that the Indonesian government put in place, regulations and laws due to the disastrous nature of drug which tries to wipe out thousands or millions or a whole generation.

Earlier, Harahap said Indonesia enjoys excellent diplomatic ties with Nigeria, a situation whereby the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is in constant communication with President Muhammadu Buhari.