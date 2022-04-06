From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Kano State chapter, have called for the establishment of special courts to adjudicate family matters.

The female lawyers explained that the creation of special courts on family matters has become exigent given the slow pace of trials of sexual related cases as well as cases associated with gender violence in the state.

FIDA Kano Secretary Barrister Kaltumi Mohammed while speaking to the media, Wednesday, explained that inaugurating the courts would also facilitate greater access to justice tp victims of sexual and gender-based assaults.

The federation of female lawyers equally sought an amendment of the Penal Code Laws to capture offences that are related to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence even as they lamented the non – domestication of the child rights act in the state

They appealed to the members of the Kano State House of Assembly and the executive arm of government to expedite actions on the domestication of the Child Rights Act.

They cautioned security agencies engaged in the resolution of rape cases without recourse to the laid down procedures of the law to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law themselves.