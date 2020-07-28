Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday that International flights will be open when it is safe to do so.

This is even as it has lifted the suspension of ExecuJet airline for false information and for flying Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert on June 12.

He said the ban was lifted after the airline paid half of its fine and submitted a payment plan on how it will pay the balance, saying the suspension was not punitive but corrective.

Speaking on international flight resumption, he said: “Well, we have received tremendous amount of emails and WhatsApp messages and phone calls and so on and so forth, that we should open up international flights.

“And of course we’ve taken it for granted that people understood that is not a function of aviation alone, otherwise, there would not have been a task force.

“So this is a function of a lot of MDAs, function of government but National Air Transport Facilitation Committee has been established which comprises of the following membership: