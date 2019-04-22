An International Food and Drinks Festival season 2 kicked off in the city of Ibadan at the weekend to celebrate this festive period of Easter. The festival, conceived to be a gathering of fun lovers especially families with special interest in food and drinks, opened on Friday, and would end on Monday April 22, 2019 at the popular Ibadan Recreation Club, Adamasigba, Ibadan.

According to the Project Coordinator, Mr Clemence Eki, over 20,000 participants and reputable big brands in the food and drink sector are expected to grace the event which is modeled after successful similar festivals all over the world. “Specifically, we are putting this event together to further create value for big players (brands) and SMEs in the food and drink sector of our economy by bringing them together under one roof of unlimited sales opportunities. More importantly also, it is to create a very good ambience for fun loving Nigerians especially families to enjoy the season of Easter which stretches through the duration of the event”.

Eki also said, “ The International Food and Drinks festival season 2 is coming bigger and bolder than the maiden edition held this same period last year. Families and fun lovers are in for lots of fun – filled surprises in terms of entertainment to complement good food and drinks from reputable brands to make this year’s edition a memorable family event”.