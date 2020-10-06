Omeruo, Simon among early birds

•No fan will be allowed at match venue •NFF calls on interested TV stations to bid for matches

Emma Jemegah, With Reports

Former Germany U20 captain, Kevin Akpoguma has moved a step further to switch allegiance to Nigeria as he has arrived the Austria’s camp of the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendly matches against African champions Algeria and Africa’s number two –ranked team, Tunisia.

He’s joined in the team’s hotel by other new invitees, goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu, midfielder Frank Onyeka and forward, Cyril Dessers.

However, the duo of defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the team’s Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria yesterday morning.

Also in camp are Samuel Kalu, Chidera Ejuke, Leon Balogun, William Ekong, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Olaoluwa Aina.

The rest players in camp are Kelechi Iheanacho, goalkeeper Dele Alampasu, Jamilu Collins and Alex Iwobi.

The other invited players were being expected in camp last night.

Three –time African champions will file out against the Algeria at the Jacques Lemans Arena on Friday before taking on 2004 African champions, Tunisia at the same venue on Tuesday next week.

It is the first gathering of the Super Eagles this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down football globally since the month of March, just before a quick-fire double AFCON qualifying series with Sierra Leone that will now hold in November.

Meanwhile, match organisers, Eurodata Sport has clarified that no fan will be allowed inside the stadium for any of the two matches, in conformity with extant protocols on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called on television stations interested in bringing the matches live to the homes of Nigerians to immediately contact the Federation on the modalities to achieve this.