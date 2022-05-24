By Emma Jemegah

Ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, Super Eagles home-based players are expected to jet out today to the United States of America.

According to the Super Eagles programme for the matches, the eight players- goalkeepers- Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United), Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba); defenders Isa Ali (Remo Stars), İbrahim Buhari (Plateau United); midfielders Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Babatunde Nosiru (Kwara United) as well as forwards Mbaoma (Enyimba) and Ishaq (Rivers United)- will be leaving the country alongside the coaches Finidi George, Salisu Yusuf as well as the backroom staff tonight.

However, the camp of the Super Eagles will fully come alive as from Thursday for the match against Mexico on Saturday when the invited foreign-based players will start arriving. The new technical adviser, Jose Peseiro, is also expected to join the team Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Eli Tri of Mexico has begun preparations ahead of the international friendly against the Super Eagles billed for the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States of America.

The Mexican players started converging at the team’s training centre in Colonia Dolores Tiali on Sunday while full preparation started yesterday with the expected arrivals of the European-based players.

Head Coach, Gerardo Martino has invited 37 players to camp for the friendlies against the Super Eagles, Ecuador and Uruguay.

The Super Eagles, who will also take on Ecuador in another friendly at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on June 2 are gearing up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Guinea -Bissau.