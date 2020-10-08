International football is back in action on DStv and GOtv, as the group stage matches of the 2020/21 International Friendlies, UEFA Nations League and UEFA Euro Qualifiers 2020 airs live on SuperSport.

These start from today to Wednesday October 14, 2020, and SuperSport will provide coverage on no less than 10 international friendlies and no less than 32 UEFA Nations League (UNL) and Euro 2020 matches in the space of seven days.

Today, the international friendlies is headlined by a British derby between England and Wales. For the ‘Three Lions’, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be hoping to make a major impact on his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s team, having enjoyed a goal-laden start to the campaign with the Toffees. Today also sees Belgium and New Zealand kick-off at 7:45pm on SuperSport Premier League. Earlier in the day Russia and Sweden battle it out at 5:30pm on SuperSport Premier League.

Euro 2020 qualification has reached the playoff semifinal stage and today sees Georgia host Belarus at 5pm on SS Premiere League, in the early kick-off, before three evening games: Scotland will look to pick up their form for the visit of Israel airing at 7:45pm on SS Football, Slovakia will tackle the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland head to Bosnia and Herzegovina, both at 7:45pm on SS Variety 3 and SS La Liga respectively.

The UNL action gets underway on Saturday October 10, with the pick of the games seeing Spain host Switzerland at 7:45pm on SS Premier League, with La Furia Roja looking to maintain their place at the top of Group 4 in League A, ahead of Ukraine and Germany, who will meet in a concurrent match also at 7:45pm on SS Football. Luxembourg will meet Cyprus at 2pm on SS Football, Montenegro vs Azerbaijan at 2pm on SS Premier League and Faroe Island vs Latvia at 5pm on SS Premier League.

The matches continue on Sunday.