The Flying Eagles will test their readiness for the World Cup in Poland later this month with a friendly against Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

According to the thenff.com, the Flying Eagles Team Administrator, Aliyu Ibrahim detailed the information about the test game due to hold in Vienna.

The match will take place at the Sportschule Lindabrunn in Vienna, capital of Austria, H/T thenff.com quotes Lawal.

The Flying Eagles booked their place in the World Cup at the Niger 2019 Total Africa Youth Championship after defeating Mauritania 5-0 in their second leg final round clash played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Paul Aigbogun-led Young Eagles qualified 6-1 on aggregate having played 1-1 with Mauritania in Nouakchot.

A hat trick from Nazifi Yahaya and goals from Wasiu Alalade and Norway-based Aremu Afeez sealed an emphatic win for Nigeria after dominating the play for 90minutes.