The El Tri have invited Arsenal U-23 youngster Marcelo Flores to its squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the AT&T Stadium on the 29th of May.

Flores was born in Canada to Mexican parents and was also eligible for the English national team but chose to play for his fatherland instead. The squad also includes Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker, Raul Jimenez and Sevilla forward Jesus Corona. Real Betis’ Andres Guardado also made the cut while his teammate Diego Lainez has also been named in the team.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .