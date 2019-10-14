Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles wonder kid, Joe Aribo has been crowned as the ‘Destroyer of the Brazillians by fans who praised his performance in the 1-1 draw against Brazil yesterday in Singapore.

Twitter went into a melt down in reaction to the Glasgow Rangers strikers’ five-star performance that helped Nigeria earned a draw against the South American giants.

In only his second game for Nigeria, Joe Aribo marched out like he’s been around for a while and showed the heart reminiscence of the 1994 Eagles.

The Super Eagles took the lead against the run of play with Aribo quick to react in the Brazil box, lashing home in the 35th minute as Marquinhos dawdled.

Brazil was soon leveled shortly after the interval when Casemiro stabbed home the rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork.

The draw sees Brazil now failing to win a match in their past four outings with the major concern from the Seleção perspective being Neymar limping off in the 12th minute of the action.

While some penned him appreciative letters on behalf of Nigerians, others hailed him as the Chemotherapy drug that neutralised the cancerous attack of the Brazilian attackers.

Here are some of the tweets;

Akinpelumi Akinboye @theakinakinboye wrote;“Joe Aribo, First of his name, The destroyer of the Brazilian defence I hail thee sir.

Nelson MD (SportsDoctor) @Sports_Doctor1

“Brazil attacked our defence like a cancerous cell…No restrictions! Early detection by the Nigerians led to the application of Joe Aribo Chemo… We were winning but the BRA Cancer struck back…we stood firm,fought and survived! So I Say…”KEEP FIGHTING” #NoBraDay #BRANGA

Omoniyi Israel @_omoissy wrote;Dear Joe Aribo,

“My God will immensely bless you and your football career. Na baller you be!

Signed, Proud Nigerians.

Soar Super Eagles‏ @SSE_NGA

Goal vs. Ukraine Goal vs. Brazil Joe Aribo won’t forget these moments in a hurry. The CM we need. The CM we have. #BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles Shina Oludare @sportingshina “Move over Tammy Abraham! Joe Aribo is @NGSuperEagles’ main man #BRANGA

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles player Mutiu Adepoju and award winning musician and music producer Don Jazzy joined in the praise singing train, as they took to their different twitter handles to hail the three time Africa champions.

Mutiu Adepoju @mutiuAdepoju8 wrote;

“Well-done brave @NGSuperEagles! This draw looks like a win and I believe this is a sign of good things to come for our senior national team. Also, there are lots of lessons to take home against Brazil and that is very important. #BRANGA

ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN @DONJAZZY

“That was a hard-fought draw against five-time world champion, Brazil. Joe Aribo was really impressive in the midfield while Chukwueze, Iwobi and Osimhen led the attack well. I just think Tammy Abraham would have been a good back up to Osimhen in this squad. Good match! #BRANGA