By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles’ injury list seems to be swelling by the day with Kenneth Omeruo now a major doubt for the international friendly match between Algeria and Nigeria slated for August 27 in Oran.

Omeruo’s participation in the Oran battle has been thrown in doubt after he picked up an injury during a club engagement.

The former Chelsea centre-back reportedly went down in pains in the 74th minute of CD Leganes’s 1-0 defeat at Las Palmas.

The 28-year-old, who was making his fifth appearance of the season, could not continue afterwards and was replaced by Spaniard Juan Muñoz.

It was the first time this season, it was learnt, that Omeruo would fail to complete the 90 minutes of a league game for the Cucumber Growers.

Leganes, though, is yet to reveal the extent of the Nigeria international’s injury at press time.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner is the second high-profile Super Eagles player to suffer an injury recently.

Only on Wednesday night, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen went down to a muscle strain during the Italian side’s 4-1 hammering of Liverpool in the Champions League.

Although the former Lille lad has allayed fears of a major injury set-back, reports suggest he will be unavailable for two weeks.

Omeruo and Osimhen were in the Super Eagles squad that trounced Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in June, Nigeria’s last international engagement. Osimhen scored four goals in that encounter.