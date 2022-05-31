Super Eagles new boss, Jose Peseiro has revealed he’s an advocate of attacking football and that is the way he expects the Nigeria national team to play, BSNSports.com.ng gathered.

Addressing the press after the 2-1 loss to Mexico at the magnificent AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Peseiro said he loves to attack and pressure his opponents and that is how the Eagles will play.

“My philosophy as a coach is to play attacking football,” he explained.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I love my team to score and pressure the opponent, this is the best way to unsettle your opponent and win games.

“That is how we played in the second half against Mexico.

“And we will work more ahead of the Ecuador game.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Peseiro lost in his first match in charge of the Eagles and he said he would take the blame for this.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He maintained that stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong should not be blamed for the team’s loss because he scored an own goal.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I will not blame Ekong or any player for the loss,” the coach said.

“I take the responsibility of whatever happens to the team as the coach.

“Because Ekong scored one goal does not mean he is a bad player, he did well for the team. Every player in the world makes mistakes and that is not the end. He will come back stronger.

“Every time people want players who committed errors to be singled out for a loss, it is not like that for me. It’s a team game and errors can happen to any player.”

Watford defender Ekong scored an own goal, which happened to be the winning goal for Mexico as he tried to clear a cross.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .