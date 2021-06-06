Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has stated that his team’s 0-1 loss to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was not as important as bringing new players into the team ahead of September World Cup qualifiers, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The Franco-German coach while speaking with the team media insisted that the Super Eagles played better than Cameroon but failed to convert their chances led to the slim loss.

“The most important thing is not the result. It was a test match.” Rohr said.

“So, it was very interesting to see some new players. We missed seven or eight players and of course, we have to manage the situation, we did well because we had seven shots on goal when they had only three. They had one on target which resulted in the goal while we had six that we did not convert.

“Our domination was not realistic enough because we had chances to score in the beginning and we didn’t and when you don’t score, definitely, your opponent may get a goal.

“This evening, we have a good integration of new players three of them played for the first time for the Super Eagles. We lost unfortunately two other players to injury and that will make it more difficult for us in the second game because Ekong and Colins will not play.”