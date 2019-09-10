Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he is prepared to test new players in tonight’s friendly game against Ukraine.

The Franco-German, who was not in any way despondent stated this when he addressed the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“This game is a big opportunity for us to begin our build-up towards the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Some of our key players retired from the team after the last AFCON in Egypt and some others are not here owing to injuries and other issues. We have some new and young players here so it is a good opportunity to see what they can bring to the team. We hope for a good game against a very solid team playing at home,” the coach stated.

Stand-in captain William Ekong had this to say: “Ukraine is a strong team with a lot of very good players across Europe. I know a few of those in Italy where I play. This game is definitely going to be very tough but we will give our best and also make it very difficult for them. I believe it will be a very good game.”

A camp source told thenff.com that the young guns are however, rearing to go, seeing the situation as an opportunity to win the heart of Coach Rohr and be considered part of the mainstream going forward.