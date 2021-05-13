Its been confirmed, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will face everlasting foes, Super Eagles of Nigeria in a classic international friendly next month.

This comes after both nations opted to stay active despite CAF’s decision to push forward the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers from The June FIFA window to the September 2021 window.

The old age foes fold will have to fold their sleeves for another round of bare-knuckled battle when they clash in the Austria next month.

It will be the first meeting between the West African neighbors since that nail-biting five-goal thriller in the eight final of the July 2019 which handed Nigeria an AFCON quarter-final berth after winning by an odd goal.

Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with Nigeria the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.

Their first official meeting dates back to 1960 in an international friendly with the game ending in a barren draw.

Nigeria then tasted identical 3-1 victories in the next two meetings, one a tie at the Nkrumah Cup in 1961 and the following year in an international friendly.

Their most recent meeting was during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 round of 16, which Nigeria won 3-2. Of those 23 meetings between these two African greats, seven have been at the AFCON including three final meetings which Cameroon emerged victors.

The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for coach Gernot Rohr of Nigeria and Antonio Conceição to have more details about their teams before the start of the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers in September.