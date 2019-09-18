Brazil has officially announced a friendly match with the Super Eagles on October 13, in Singapore.

Shortly after Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro, German tactician Gernot Rohr made a request they should, at least, play another African nation to prepare for November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Benin Republic and Lesotho.

“Now, it’s time to focus on the AFCON qualifiers. The game against Ukraine has gone and the boys did very well in my opinion.

“Next month we have two possible windows and I think it will be good for us to have an African opponent because of the qualifiers in November.” With the Brazil and Nigeria friendly scheduled for October, it is certain the three-time African kings will converge on Asian soil to continue their preparations for the Squirrels.

According to a release from the Brazilian Football Confederation, Rohr’s side was picked because they are ranked between the best two teams in Africa and also for their physical football. Three days earlier, coach Tite’s squad will face 2019 AFCON runners-up, Senegal, at the National Stadium in Singapore. Nigeria lost 3-0 to the South Americans in their last meeting at the National Stadium in Abuja. Meanwhile, NFF is working hard at sealing a match with an African team for the Super Eagles, after announcing on Monday night that the three –time African champions will play Brazil in a friendly in Singapore on Sunday, October 13.