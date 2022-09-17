Head Coach Randy Waldrum has called up 22 players of the Super Falcons, among them Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala, for next month’s international friendly match against the Senior Women National Team of Japan, Nadeshiko, in Kobe.

The team is dominated by the usual suspects but also welcomes four members of the U20 girls that reached the last eight at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.

There are first choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Regina Otu, Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and forwards Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu and Toni Payne.

The match serves as continuation of the Super Falcons’ preparations for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, and comes just weeks after a two-match tour of the United States of America, in which they lost 0-4 and 1-2 to the USWNT.

The match holds at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, 6th October.