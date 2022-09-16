The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated a planning committee to intensify effort in the organisation and successful hosting of the forthcoming Nigerian International Humanitarian Summit.

The committee, with members from the ministry and its nine agencies, was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, on Thursday in Abuja.

Sani-Gwarzo implored the committee members to be committed to carrying out their given tasks to ensure a successful summit in October.

“As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the hosting of the Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit scheduled to hold from the 16 to 19 of October at the State House Banquet Hall and the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

“Buhari has also graciously confirmed his participation at this important event. The summit is expected to showcase the tremendous achievements of this administration in the humanitarian sector.`

`It would also have in attendance members of the Federal Executive Council, top government functionaries, distinguished Nigerians and other humanitarian actors both national and international that are operating in Nigeria.

“I am happy that so far, our partners Brevity Anderson had already achieved some milestones in preparation for the successful hosting of the summit.

“We must, therefore, ensure that all other pending issues are adequately prepared for and concluded one week before the commencement date of the submit,”Sani-Gwarzo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani-Gwarzo was represented by Alhaji Ali Grema, the Director of Humanitarian Affairs in the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Committee Chairman who is also a Director in the ministry, Mr Peter Nwakpe, said it was the first time the ministry would be organising such summit.

“I promise the ministry that we will do our best and on behalf of the committee, I thank you so much for this opportunity to serve,” Nwakpe said.

NAN reports that committee members were drawn from the ministry, Brevity Anderson Consultancy, The Presidency and North East Development Commission.

Other members of the committee came from the National Emergency Management Agency, National Senior Citizens Centre, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, among others. (NAN)