From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

As the world marks International Nurses Week, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been praised for initiatives to recruit nurses, build hospitals across the geo-political zones in the state and for policies that has changed the general atmosphere of healthcare delivery in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (ADSPHCDA), Suleiman Bashir, made this commendation while addressing nurses in Yola, as part of activities marking the 2021 international nurse’s week, tagged “Nurses: A Voice to Lead.”

Bashir said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the health system, nurses remain integral players that have brought, and will continue to bring great ideas for innovations and improvements in curbing the pandemic and in improving the health system in general.

He said that ‘nurses have lend thier voices towards a great vision for future healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

‘The people-centered policies of the Ahmadu Fintiri led government has made it possible for the Agency to create a lot of life saving programmes.’

He commended the governor for doing much in the health sector, noting that the just concluded recruitment of nurses into the workforce of the agency is a boast to the health sector.

Bello said that the faciltation of the provision of scholarship to nursing students through an MOU with ICRC, the construction and rehabilitation of Hospitals across the three geopolitical zones in the state has shown that the governor has the healthcare sector and the well-being of the people of the state as top priority of his government.

Bashir said he remains optimistic that the coast is gradually getting clear under the current administration to make Adamawa state health system great again as the state has the capacity to produce nurses who can compete with their counterparts around the globe.

The Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Development Agency noted that as the D-day, which is the 12th of May 2021, approaches, Nigerians should appreciate and encourage nurses who are providing lifesaving roles in the society.

He encouraged the populace to support nurses in order to motivate them to do their job as they serve the society.