By Henry Uche, Lagos

The United Nations in collaboration with Aviary Association Worldwide has appealed for global cease fire and particularly to those Nigerians who are fomenting trouble in different quarters to embrace Peace. They made this call in Lagos yesterday as the world Celebrated International Peace Day with the theme: Recovering Better For A Sustainable And Equitable World.

Addressing reporters, the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government Area, Balogun Alabi Mojeed, who read a speech on behalf of UN, said Nigerian is answerable to the Socio-economic crisis rocking the country, therefore for a society to recover from the effect of the global pandemic, a peaceful environment is much needed.

The chairman called for a dialogue as a panacea to Nigeria’s current challenges, he urged politicians to bury political interest, foster discipline and meritocracy.

‘Nigerians are creating problems for themselves. A foreigner cannot cause problems here without our permission. We need to give peace a chance. The United Nations is calling on all to support its call for a global twenty four (24) hour cease fire, and for all parties to conflict to lasting, sustainable peace,’ he stated.

‘As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic we are inspired to think creatively and collectively on how to help every one recover better. Our common enemy for now is a virus that attacks all. We must therefore confront the common enemy of humankind by not been each other’s enemy.

The statement stressed that, to be fully recovered from the pandemic, nations must make peace with each other and do away with discrimination. World leaders should strive and close the vaccine gap between rich and poor countries, as over 687milion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally as at April 2021 but over 100 countries have not received a single dose.

‘In line with the UN appeal for global cease fire, the security council unanimously pass resolution calling for members states to support a sustained humanitarian pause to local conflicts. The global cease fire must continue to be honoured to ensure people caught in conflict have access to life saving vaccinations and treatments.

‘As we seek peace among and within nations, we need to seek peace with our planet too. Extreme weather, melting glaciers and rising sea levels and polluted air and water threaten our very existence. We count on your continued support as we work together to build a more equitable and sustainable world for all,’ it added.

Speaking, the global president of Aviary Association, Tobi Paarker, stressed the need for a renewed awareness to build a more equal, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthier world if we are to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Paarker maintained that a conscious dedication to the cause of peace can inspire and implement change in our societies saying that, as the country recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the principles of fairness, equality and inclusiveness serve as the critical foundations upon which this recovery is built.

‘For economic recovery from COVID-19 crisis to be durable and sustainable, a return to ‘business as usual’ and destructive investment patterns and activities must be avoided. To avoid this, recovery policies should be designed to “build back better”.

‘This means doing more to get economies and livelihoods quickly back on their feet. Recovery policies also need to trigger investment and behavioral changes that will increase society’s resilience. Central to this approach should be a focus on well-being and inclusiveness.

‘He urges Nigerians to build resilience to transform the society into one that is just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthier.

‘Aviary shall continue to work with the International Community to encourage organisations and individuals to reduce violence in our homes, workplaces, schools, communities and our environment,’ he assured.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.