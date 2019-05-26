The President of International Shopping Mall, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Chief Tony Obih, has reeled out his achievements for the two years he has piloted the affairs of Africa`s biggest shopping mall.

Speaking at a rally which was held at Alex Obi-Odunukwe Car Park in the complex, he said that on inception of office two years ago, his administration faced a lot of challenges among which was the debt his administration inherited from the previous administration, as well as redemption of prizes of the 2017 inter-cluster football tournament.

According to him, there was also the issue of furnishing and equipping of the new secretariat, which his administration also inherited from the former administration and recruitment of additional staff for the secretariat. He said that the challenges affected the momentum with which he had wanted to use to start piloting the affairs of the shopping mall.

He, however, said that in spite of the challenges, a lot of progress has been made by his administration in uplifting the state of the mall, as well as the lives of the members.

Some of these, he said, included the procurement of a Mercedes Benz fire fighting truck and accessories, installation of fire extinguisher cans and cylinders in strategic areas in the complex, procurement of a new man diesel compactor for refuse disposal, procurement of a cummings power generator, which powers the secretariat, central task force and security offices.

He also said that his administration procured two new transformers and other components, as well as renovated the chaplaincy at Atiku Abubakar Hall.

“The vision with which I came into office was hampered by some of the challenges that we met on ground.

The challenges affected the speed that I had wanted to use in my service to this great institution. But after the delay, we have taken off. As you all have seen, we have installed CCTV cameras in the secretariat, central task force and security committee offices for the security of lives and property, which my administration has made priority. We have repaired and paved major access roads in the complex with inter-locking stones.

As an administration that is welfare oriented, we have employed new staff for the secretariat and also reviewed staff salaries to conform with the new minimum wage structure of the Federal Government. Also in line with the welfare policy of our administration, we have converted our ad hoc staff to permanent status. As responsible and law abiding association, we are up to date in payment of our ground rent to the Federal Government. To be specific, we have paid for 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“On the health of our members, the health clinic constructed by the association was concessioned to be managed by Sparkan Ives Company under Pay-As-You-Go arrangement.

This is to ensure sustenance of the facility for the health needs of our members. You are advised to patronize them in case of minor health issues,” he said. Obih also said that a Toyota Hilux utility truck was procured for official use, adding that an energy committee is installing pre-paid meters in all the clusters in the complex.

May 29: Alaba traders to storm Owerri for Ihedioha`s swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony of the governor-elect of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha would be spectacular as Imo natives trading at the popular Alaba International Market, Lagos, are mobilizing to make their presence felt at the ceremony.

According to the leader of Imo natives in the market, Chief Camilus Amajuoyi, they would storm Owerri in their numbers to show the governor-elect solidarity.

Chief Amajuoji who is the vice president International Market Association, Electronics said that Ihedioha is the Moses who God has sent to liberate Imo State from oppression and irresponsible government.

He said that it was because of that messages of support and solidarity have been pouring to the governor-elect from all over the world.

He said that Imo natives trading Alaba International Market worked assiduously for the emergence of Ihedioha and as such would want to be among those present at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that with the emergence of Ihedioha as the governor-elect, the narrative of Imo has changed.

Amajuoyi said that Imo is no more the state of mockery, but that of hope, adding that the governor-elect would wipe out the tears of the Imo people to give them comfort. His words: “Imo State indigenes trading in Alaba International Market are mobilizing to attend the swearing-in ceremony of our governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in grad style. During the March 9, governorship election, we mobilized and went down to our various wards in the villages to vote for him because we strongly believed in him. I, for one bought a bus for his campaign and now that he has won, we also want to be part of the swearing in. It is a victory for the people of Imo State.

He has come to take us away from Egypt to Canaan. I have also heard that Imo indigenes in Italy, Spain and other western countries are equally coming back to show their support. After what the state went through in the last eight years, nobody wants to miss the coming of the new Imo, so, it is going to be a carnival of sorts. In fact, no governorship election has excited and united Imo indigenes every where in the world more than the Ihedioha election”.

He appealed to Imo people in different walks of life to give their maximum support to the in-coming administration in the state.

He said that all hands should be on deck so that the damage, which the out-going government did in Imo would be repaired in no time.

Why I ventured into marine, other businesses –Lawal

By Agatha Emeadi

Kogi State-born businessman, Juwon Lawal has said that his going into so many businesses was to enable him solve problems, be an entrepreneur and create meaningful ventures that would impact positively on the society.

According to him, “every business manager has a target in mind. Our goal is to solve problems and be entrepreneurs who create meaningful ventures that would positively impact the society while some would probably want to solve problems by creating jobs and manage their time frame, among others.”

The chief executive officer who has established several organisations within and outside the country carved a niche for himself by venturing into the oil and gas, organic and non-organic food products, marine, e-commerce, logistics and services.

His other organizations include Africent Group, Oillets Services, and Cropyfy Incorporated that span across Africa and overseas.

“I have always been interested in business even as a young person. As an undergraduate and a Master’s degree student in Management and Business Administration of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, I successfully launched my first milestone in 2007 because I am experienced in the production of palm kernel oil extraction. From there I got involved into ABD fuels that supplies marine fuels to ships along the west coast and active provider of related logistics.”

On his marine business he said: “Maritime business and its experiences have been my dream as a young person which was realized at the right time. I am very passionate about businesses just like some other people are passionate about other areas and ventures in their lives. Again, my foreign trips and its experiences have been an eye-opening adventure while administering my business. It has opened greater viable opportunities for the company and my country. African countries are good with so much to explore, but lack of infrastructure like the developed countries pose a big challenge.” He disclosed that ADB became a public liability company and was to be acquired by another firm though the transaction was not concluded, adding that ‘S8’ Contractors was established to become the subsidiary to take the activities of the upstream logistics support services.

Lawal disclosed that economic growth was a challenge across the globe even as he is optimistic that better days are ahead.

“I strongly believe in my country and that things will surely get better. I am very passionate about this country and I strongly believe in Nigeria and Africa at large. Economic growth is a challenge across the globe, but the country will get there one day looking at the growth of small and medium industries, sales, market hub, you will agree that small thriving businesses are the true reflection of a country’s economic wellbeing”.