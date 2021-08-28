From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nigeria’s representatives at the international spelling bee competition scheduled to take place in September, Dubai are appealing to the federal, state and local government to support them towards making history for the country.

This was disclosed on Saturday via a telephone conversation Daily Sun Reporter with the executive Director, Team Head, KRP, FEMA Foundation for education and Migration Awareness Kaneng Rwamg – Pam, convener of the North central Spelling bee competition.

She said the one the basic challenge the faced by this young spellers is the lack of government support, adding that the government has not been very responsive and bold as expected.

Kaneng further highlighted areas of partnership by stakeholders saying they could partner/participate on different level, some can provide material,some funding for the kid/children to have a good experience and others can provide fund for the cookies workshop that will be holding before the competition.

She explained that they just concluded the senior category of the device qualifiers for the junior and senior categories and about 30 schools across plateau state will be joining the house of art in Kaduna, Lafia, Abuja and the south-west, south-east and South-south in university of Nigeria in Dubai.

“In September they will undergo different test;vocabulary reading test with parents and children from other contineted world.”

Kaneng further said they are confident to win the competition or participate well over there, the platform makes the children to be bold, adding that Nigeria has what it takes to go in the competition. She added.

The executive director therefore emphasised the need for all hands to be on desk to reducing the burden from the parents and relative’s of the students.

Adding that “we are about to hold a program from state national to international where will course about a hundred and fifty million naira if they have more organizations involve they can go far and also change the face of the country.”

The work she said is not just for children, it is design to improve the communication skill, personal leadership skill in children so that they wouldn’t be losers in the future when they become adult. She said.

“its also improve the public speaking skills. Everyone is affected in one way or the other by the objective of the platform, it is also training of teachers as a leadership, camp for young people as well.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.