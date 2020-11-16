Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the state was partnering a telecommunication company to provide free internet and data for students in public primary and secondary schools.

This, according to the governor, will enable the students have access to learning materials such as digital textbooks, audio textbooks, among others.

Abiodun gave this disclosure on Monday, while speaking at an event marking he year 2020 International Students’ Day, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, saie the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had made the adoption of virtual learning inevitable, noting the deployment of smart phones and tablets for learning coupled with the provision of free data would go a long way in assisting students in their learning even when they are not in school.

This, according to him, is part of the move of providing an alternative to classroom education as one of the solutions for tackling the challenges in the sector at the post COVID-19 era.

Abiodun added that the new teaching method, aided by technology would improve the standard of education and also increase students’ enrollment in schools.

“During the lockdown when it wasn’t possible for us to come to school, we introduced the Ogun Digital Class. What we are doing now is to improve on that to the extent that more and more students will be able to benefit from it.

“We are working a programme through which telecoms providers will assist so that students can have free data to be able to access digital materials.

“We are looking into a situation whereby students can go online to access materials and they can learn without necessarily having to bother about data”, the governor said.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration: “Harnessing The Articulacy and Vibrancy of Nigeria Student Leaders for Larger Politics”, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Matters, Adeyemi Azeez, said this year’s celebration was to harness the potentials of the students into the larger polity.

He noted that the current administration led by Governor Dapo Abiodun has maintained a very good relationship with the students and recognized students as partners in progress.

He added that the celebration was to mentor the students and prepare them for future responsibilities and improve on the good legacies laid by the forebearers.