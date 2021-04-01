International music sensation Asa paid Prince Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit ahead of her concert in Abuja. Asa was in company of Charles Okpaleke and her management.

Prince Ned shared his Antarctica experience and Malaria Project with the visitors and pointed out the need for everyone to join hands together to get Malaria out of Nigeria and Africa. The visitors were very much entertained by Ned as he gave a brief history of the rich cultural heritage of Delta State, the mount Ned Resort, the Upcoming Stars University and the brilliant minds that Delta State has produced for Nigeria. Ned presented a copy of his Antarctica Album to Asa and the latter returned a Favour by presenting him with a master vinyl copy of her 4th Album and also invited the Antarctica explorer to her live concert on 3rd of April holding at Transcorp Hilton.