Since the emergence of Dr. Abdul Ibrahim as President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) late last year, the sport has been growing in leaps and bounds as athletes keep churning out medals since the International Weightlifting Federation, IWF Championship in December last year.

With nine medals won at that event, Nigerian lifters have continued to make immense in-road with two more gold medals clinched at the Mauritius International Weightlifting Open Championship 2022 held in February.

The championship served as the final qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for Birmingham, England in July.

Islamiyat Adebukdu Yusuf and Osijo Taiwo Mary won both gold medals in their respective women’s categories.

Competing in the 64kg women category on February 26, Islamiyat won gold with a total lift of 211kg in the snatch and jerk.

The following day, Mary, competing in the 87kg women category, made it a second gold for Team Nigeria with a total lift of 213kg in the snatch and jerk.

Islamiyat also won the best female lifter of the Championship while Team Nigeria won 3rd best women’s team at the competition.

With these feats achieved, both lifters have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A total of three delegates from the NWF comprising coach, Chris Nwadeih who is also the Technical Director of the Federation and the two lifters represented Nigeria at 5-day championship held from February 24-28, 2022.